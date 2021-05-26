Briggsville Daily Weather Forecast
BRIGGSVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
