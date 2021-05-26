Cancel
Briggsville, AR

Briggsville Daily Weather Forecast

Briggsville Voice
Briggsville Voice
 17 days ago

BRIGGSVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aBtVd7N00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Briggsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

