Erwin, SD

Erwin Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 17 days ago

ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aBtVaTC00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 50 °F, low 37 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

