Erwin Weather Forecast
ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 50 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
