Mcalister, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Mcalister

Mcalister Times
 17 days ago

MCALISTER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aBtVZXL00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mcalister, NM
ABOUT

With Mcalister Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Mcalister, NM
