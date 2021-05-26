Daily Weather Forecast For Mcalister

MCALISTER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 56 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.