Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fields, OR

Wednesday sun alert in Fields — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Fields Bulletin
Fields Bulletin
 17 days ago

(FIELDS, OR) A sunny Wednesday is here for Fields, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fields:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aBtVYec00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • 7 to 21 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fields Bulletin

Fields Bulletin

Fields, OR
0
Followers
38
Post
8
Views
ABOUT

With Fields Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fields, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Picnic#Risk Levels#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes#Snacks#Advice#Covid 19 Restrictions#Experimentation#Country#Health Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lukeville, AZPosted by
Lukeville Post

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(LUKEVILLE, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lukeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Delano, CAPosted by
Delano Daily

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(DELANO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Delano. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!