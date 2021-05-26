Weather Forecast For Elfin Cove
ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Isolated rain showers in the day; while cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 50 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Light Rain
- High 49 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
