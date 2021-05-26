Weather Forecast For Elfin Cove

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Isolated rain showers in the day; while cloudy during night High 52 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 52 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain High 50 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Light Rain High 49 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



