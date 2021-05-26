Cancel
Elfin Cove, AK

Weather Forecast For Elfin Cove

Elfin Cove Times
 17 days ago

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aBtVXlt00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Isolated rain showers in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light Rain

    • High 49 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elfin Cove, AK
