Witten, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Witten

Posted by 
Witten News Flash
Witten News Flash
 17 days ago

WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aBtVWtA00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

