Daily Weather Forecast For Witten
WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.