Art, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Art

Posted by 
Art News Alert
Art News Alert
 17 days ago

ART, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aBtVU7i00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brown County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Mason; McCulloch; Nolan; San Saba; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason, McCulloch, Nolan, San Saba, Shackelford, Taylor and Throckmorton. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches in the watch area tonight on top of already saturated soils may lead to flash flooding. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.