Tuscarora, NV

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Tuscarora

Tuscarora Updates
Tuscarora Updates
 17 days ago

(TUSCARORA, NV) A sunny Wednesday is here for Tuscarora, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tuscarora:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aBtVSMG00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Tuscarora Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

