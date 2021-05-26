A rainy Wednesday in Essex — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ESSEX, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Essex Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Essex:

Wednesday, May 26 Chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night High 54 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain and snow during night High 63 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain and snow likely then slight chance t-storms in the day; while slight chance rain and snow then mostly cloudy during night High 45 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 55 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.