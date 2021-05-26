Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paulina, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Paulina

Posted by 
Paulina News Alert
Paulina News Alert
 17 days ago

PAULINA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aBtVNBr00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 38 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Paulina News Alert

Paulina News Alert

Paulina, OR
1
Followers
34
Post
13
Views
ABOUT

With Paulina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paulina, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related