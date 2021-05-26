Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portal, ND

Weather Forecast For Portal

Posted by 
Portal Digest
Portal Digest
 17 days ago

PORTAL, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKigE_0aBtVMJ800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Portal Digest

Portal Digest

Portal, ND
0
Followers
35
Post
5
Views
ABOUT

With Portal Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portal, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Chance Rain Showers#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Portal, NDPosted by
Portal Digest

Get weather-ready — Portal’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Portal: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Portal, NDPosted by
Portal Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Portal

(PORTAL, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portal. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.