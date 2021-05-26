Gateway Daily Weather Forecast
GATEWAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly Cloudy
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
