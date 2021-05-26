Cancel
Milesville, SD

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Milesville Digest
 17 days ago

(MILESVILLE, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Milesville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Milesville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aBtVJex00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 47 °F, low 36 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Milesville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

