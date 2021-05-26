Cancel
Agar, SD

Wednesday set for rain in Agar — 3 ways to make the most of it

Agar Daily
(AGAR, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Agar Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Agar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aBtVHtV00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 17 to 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then patchy frost during night

    • High 45 °F, low 36 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Agar, SD
ABOUT

With Agar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

