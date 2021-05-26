Cancel
Balfour, ND

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Balfour Digest
 17 days ago

(BALFOUR, ND.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Balfour, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Balfour:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aBtVG0m00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 56 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Balfour, ND
ABOUT

With Balfour Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

