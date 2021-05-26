Cancel
Starbuck, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Starbuck

Posted by 
Starbuck Daily
 17 days ago

STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aBtVEFK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Starbuck, WA
