4-Day Weather Forecast For Starbuck
STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while patchy blowing dust then partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
