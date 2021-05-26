Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burnt Prairie, IL

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Burnt Prairie

Posted by 
Burnt Prairie News Flash
Burnt Prairie News Flash
 17 days ago

(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Burnt Prairie Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burnt Prairie:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aBtV9uw00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie, IL
3
Followers
63
Post
90
Views
ABOUT

With Burnt Prairie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burnt Prairie, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Burnt Prairie Wednesday#Rain#Nearby Hikes#Grey#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Retirement Savings#Nws Data#Planning#Inspiration#Household Tasks#Money#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Burnt Prairie, ILPosted by
Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burnt Prairie: Tuesday, May 18: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;