Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Burnt Prairie
(BURNT PRAIRIE, IL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Burnt Prairie Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burnt Prairie:
Wednesday, May 26
Chance rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog during night
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.