Drewsey, OR

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Drewsey

Drewsey Digest
 17 days ago

(DREWSEY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Drewsey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Drewsey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aBtV0yP00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 39 °F
    • 6 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Drewsey, OR
ABOUT

With Drewsey Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Drewsey, OR
