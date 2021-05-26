Sun forecast for Santa Fe — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(SANTA FE, MO) A sunny Wednesday is here for Santa Fe, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Fe:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.