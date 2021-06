BERTRAM, Frances O. (nee Milson), died Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Ms. Bertram is survived by two children, Andrea Vogtli and James Bertram, and two grandchildren. Visitation was held Monday, May 24, at The Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc., followed by funeral services. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., or the American Cancer Society. CIMINELLI, Rosalie G. (nee Savarino), 87, of Marco Island, […]