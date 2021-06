Tis the season for "seasonal allergies" and it seems that everywhere I go, I hear more and more people saying that this has been the worst year yet. To be honest, I have to agree--I've never had seasonal allergies get me as bad as they have over the past couple of months. One week, I completely lost my voice. This week, I can hardly stop sneezing or clearing my throat--both things that you don't want to be doing during a global pandemic if you want ANYONE to come around you. Regardless, the consensus seems uniform: this spring has been an INTENSE ride for those who suffer from allergies.