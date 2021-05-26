Cancel
Stanley, ID

Daily Weather Forecast For Stanley

Stanley Post
STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aBtUtt800

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered rain and snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 22 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 32 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 25 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Stanley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
