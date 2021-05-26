Daily Weather Forecast For Stanley
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered rain and snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 32 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
