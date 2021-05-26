Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Ibapah Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ibapah Journal
Ibapah Journal
 17 days ago

IBAPAH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aBtUkBp00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ibapah Journal

Ibapah Journal

Ibapah, UT
0
Followers
31
Post
14
Views
ABOUT

With Ibapah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Tooele County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Tooele and Rush Valleys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 304 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Skull Valley, or 12 miles west of Grantsville...moving northwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Delle and Skull Valley. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 64 and 74.
Tooele County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTY At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Delle, or 19 miles west of Grantsville, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delle. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 51 and 59, and between mile markers 63 and 73. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Tooele County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTY At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Delle, or 19 miles west of Grantsville, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delle. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 51 and 59, and between mile markers 63 and 73. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BOX ELDER COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 507 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Park Valley to 30 miles northwest of Utah Test and Training Range North...and moving northwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Park Valley, Lynn, Rosette, Yost, Standrod and Grouse Creek. This includes Utah Route 30 between mile markers 21 and 72.