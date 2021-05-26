Opheim Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- 9 to 18 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.