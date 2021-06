As award-winning elementary and secondary school educators, we seek to ensure that our students receive an excellent education, to advance our students’ skills, knowledge, and motivation to succeed in their chosen life path. An excellent education is built on a foundation of honesty and truth. Unfortunately, that foundation is being undermined right now by extremist legislators in several states, who would put a gag on us as teachers, and prevent us from doing our job: teaching accurate lessons on our nation’s history, political system, literature, and arts, as well as world history, political systems, literature, and arts. Accurate, fact-based lessons are what we strive to deliver every day, in an age-appropriate way, as part of a holistic 21st Century curriculum.