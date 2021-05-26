Timber Weather Forecast

TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while light rain during night High 69 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Light rain then rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 56 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



