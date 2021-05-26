Timber Weather Forecast
TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while light rain during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Light rain then rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
