Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Timber, OR

Timber Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Timber Today
Timber Today
 17 days ago

TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aBtUfmC00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Light rain then rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Timber Today

Timber Today

Timber, OR
5
Followers
64
Post
243
Views
ABOUT

With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Timber, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain Showers#Light Rain#Windy#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Timber, ORPosted by
Timber Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(TIMBER, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Timber Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.