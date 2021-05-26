The National Gallery of Art’s Branding System By Michael Gericke and Michael Bierut Is Frame Worthy
Pentagram partners Michael Gericke and Michael Bierut have created the new stunningly colorful visual identity for The National Gallery of Art in Washington DC. The goal of the branding identity was to create a system that would beautifully reflect the vibrant and diverse projects within the gallery's walls. The energy is seen through the thoughtful color pairings and through the one-of-a-kind typographical system that was created as a nod to the incised inscriptions on the side of the gallery’s building.www.printmag.com