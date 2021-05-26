4-Day Weather Forecast For Mud Butte

MUD BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 57 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 46 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 63 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.