Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mud Butte, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mud Butte

Posted by 
Mud Butte News Beat
Mud Butte News Beat
 17 days ago

MUD BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aBtUVto00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mud Butte News Beat

Mud Butte News Beat

Mud Butte, SD
1
Followers
34
Post
2
Views
ABOUT

With Mud Butte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mud Butte, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sd#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mud Butte, SDPosted by
Mud Butte News Beat

Saturday sun alert in Mud Butte — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MUD BUTTE, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mud Butte. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Mud Butte, SDPosted by
Mud Butte News Beat

Mud Butte is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(MUD BUTTE, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mud Butte. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Mud Butte, SDPosted by
Mud Butte News Beat

Get weather-ready — Mud Butte’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mud Butte: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;