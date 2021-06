Williamsville North’s softball team improved its overall record to 5-2 with wins last week over St. Mary’s, 8-1, May 17; West Seneca East, 4-1, May 18; and Frontier, 10-3, Thursday. North lost to Clarence, 9-0, Friday. St. Mary’s scored first when Isabella Farina hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning. North knotted the game up […]