Volborg, MT

Jump on Volborg’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
 17 days ago

(VOLBORG, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Volborg Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Volborg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aBtUQUB00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance light rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance light rain during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 41 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Volborg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

