Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Cigar butt discarded by Sir Winston Churchill fetches over £4,200 at auction

By Michael Drummond
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHXbC_0aBtUPbS00
Sir Winston Churchill cigar auction (PA Wire)

A cigar butt discarded by Sir Winston Churchill and picked up by a policeman has sold for more than £4,200.

The item – cast aside by the wartime leader in the 1940s – went under the hammer on Wednesday.

The 7cm-long butt caused a stir at the auction after being expected to sell for as low as £800.

The previous owner’s grandfather, Arthur Church, served as a policeman at Scotland Yard in the 1940s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0iwb_0aBtUPbS00
National Archives papers released (PA Wire)

While he was on police duty escorting Churchill, the Prime Minister smoked a cigar and Mr Church picked up the discarded butt.

On Wednesday, the item drew significant interest and sold to a UK private collector for a £3,500 hammer price, rising to £4,270 with buyer’s premium.

It was sold by Bellmans auctioneers, based in Wisborough Green, West Sussex.

The high price for the cigar butt shows the enduring taste at auctions for items once owned by Churchill.

In March, a pair of his luxury velvet slippers sold for nearly £40,000.

Indy100

Indy100

29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigar#The Discarded#Uk#Scotland Yard#Arthur Church#Mr Church#Sir Winston Churchill#West Sussex#Bellmans Auctioneers#Buyer#Wisborough Green#March#Uk#Police Duty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Auctions
Related
Celebritieswealthmanagement.com

The Onassis Family Is Selling a Painting by Winston Churchill

(Bloomberg) -- After sitting in storage for decades, a painting by Winston Churchill is coming to auction at Phillips New York with an estimate of $1.5 million to $2 million. The landscape, The Moat, Breccles, was painted by Churchill in 1921 and remained in his own collection for 40 years. “He didn’t like to give paintings away, or sell them,” says Jean-Paul Engelen, the deputy chairman and worldwide co-head of 20th century and contemporary art at Phillips.
U.K.facts.net

Winston Churchill Facts

Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill, more commonly known as Winston Churchill, was a British statesman and orator. He served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for nearly a decade. He led his country from defeat to victory during World War II. That short rundown of Winston Churchill facts we gave is enough to make you admire the man!
Books & Literaturehistorynet.com

Book Review: Churchill’s Admiral in Two World Wars

Churchill’s Admiral in Two World Wars: Admiral of the Fleet Lord Keyes of Zeebrugge and Dover, by Jim Crossley, Pen & Sword Maritime, Barnsley, U.K., 2020, $49.95. A superb seaman, inspiring leader and fearless fighter, Roger Keyes was born on Oct. 4, 1872, in India. He joined the Royal Navy as a cadet in July 1885, his early service including three years in Africa combating Arabs involved in the slave trade.
Public HealthThe Guardian

UK Covid memorial wall should be made permanent, MPs say

It started as an almost guerrilla act of memorialisation. In March, grieving relatives began inscribing red hearts beside a Thameside walkway – one for every person in the UK who died from coronavirus. Now stretching 500 metres, the Covid memorial wall should be made a permanent national landmark, say more than 200 MPs, peers and mayors.
Home & GardenPosted by
Indy100

Queen marks Philip’s 100th birthday by planting rose named after him

The Queen has poignantly marked what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday with the planting of a newly-bred rose named after her beloved late husband. The monarch received the gift from the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and watched it placed in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Philip’s centenary on Thursday.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Urn owned by Tulsa collector to fetch up to $60,000 at auction

It is likely that visitors of David D. Denham's Tulsa home commented on the unusual table that sat next to a floral print armchair. The thick glass table top was affixed to a large urn, its dark surface adorned with ornate, gold-toned embellishments, such as the mask-like faces inspired by ancient Greek imagery.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Prince Philip's aides are rewarded on day he would have hit 100: Duke of Edinburgh's closest staff are handed Demise honour by the Queen in recognition of their years of service

The Duke of Edinburgh’s closest aides were honoured by the Queen yesterday on what would have been his 100th birthday. Military officers who carried Prince Philip’s coffin and those who formed part of the Land Rover hearse crew were also recognised. They each received a rare Demise honour in acknowledgement...
ReligionTelegraph

Sacred Mysteries: A pause on extending Westminster Abbey

If you walk past Westminster Abbey these days, a great hoarding, 13ft high and 280ft long, runs along the side of the nave. It is cunningly printed on aluminium composite panels with colour photos of lengths of stone wall and buttresses, just like the lower part of the Abbey behind it, though a careful inspection shows that the pattern of the hoarding repeats, like wallpaper.
Animalskentlive.news

Vet who got Boris and Carrie their new pet dog is awarded OBE

Marc Abraham is the man responsible for introducing Boris Johnson’s little dog Dilyn to Downing Street, but as rewarding as it was to see a rescue pup arrive at Number 10, it fades into comparison to his latest achievement, an OBE for services to animal welfare in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.
Politicsspenboroughguardian.co.uk

How Kim Leadbeater could defy the slope and be Sir Keir's saviour

Sir Keir, making a visit to Batley and Spen ahead of a by-election which could make or break his future, dined with his party’s candidate Kim Leadbeater. London’s Evening Standard thought this was big news and ran a picture with the screaming headline: “Starmer dines with Batley and Spen candidate in West Yorkshire.”
ShoppingCNN

Rare stamps and a US coin could fetch $37 million at auction

Two of the most coveted items in stamp-collecting and one of the world's rarest coins could fetch a combined $37 million when they go under the hammer in New York next week. The three collectibles -- a stamp from a former British colony, a 1933 "Double Eagle" coin and a sheet of US postage stamps printed with a unique error -- may all set new auction records within minutes of one another, according to Sotheby's, which is organizing the sale.
Sciencekfgo.com

Oxford vaccine inventors recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

LONDON (Reuters) – The Oxford University scientists who invented the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are among those to be honoured by Queen Elizabeth, among a number of recipients who played key roles in Britain’s coronavirus response, the government said on Friday. Sarah Gilbert, the Oxford Jenner Institute scientist who co-developed the...
U.K.Telegraph

Queen honours Prince Philip's aides

It was their final act of duty after many years of devoted service. The Duke of Edinburgh's three most loyal and long-serving aides, who walked with the Royal family behind his coffin during his funeral procession, have been honoured by the Queen with an exceptionally rare award. Her Majesty yesterday...
Violent Crimesunherd.com

Why was Jo Cox murdered?

Thursday is market day in Birstall. But on June 16, five years ago, the West Yorkshire village was even busier than usual. The Euros were in full swing, and by midday the local pubs had started to fill for that afternoon’s match between England and Wales. Carrying a holdall and...
POTUSUS News and World Report

UK's Queen Joined by Cousin for 'Trooping the Colour' Event

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth viewed a scaled-down military ceremony at Windsor Castle to mark her official birthday on Saturday, her first since the death of her husband Prince Philip two months ago. The 95-year-old monarch was accompanied by her cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, for a...