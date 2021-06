One of my favorite songs is, Here Comes The Sun, by the Beatles. Perhaps you’re old enough to know it? If you’re unfamiliar with it, take a listen. It speaks about a long, cold, and lonely winter. This was my first Alaskan winter, and it felt just like the song says. Add to this winter, the COVID-19 Pandemic, and it’s easy to understand how many of us probably had a moment of sadness or depression settle in. And like the song says, it felt like years since I last felt the warmth of the sun.