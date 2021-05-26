State Golf Tees Off Thursday in Newton, Fort Dodge, and Marshalltown

(Area) The 2021 Boys State Golf Tournaments are scheduled for Thursday, May 27th and Friday, May 28th. Class 1A is being held at Westwood Golf Course in Newton. Competitors in Class 2A go to Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge. The Class 3A State Tourney is being hosted by Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown.

Area teams in the Class 1A field are St. Albert and Fremont-Mills. Kyle Beam, of Sidney, is among the individual qualifiers.

Class 2A has Kuemper Catholic among the nine team qualifiers. Grant Caltrider (West Central Valley), Jake Weissenburger (DM Christian), and Tyler Brandt (IKM-Manning) will compete individually.

In 3A, Winterset and ADM send their full teams. Parker Bekkers, of Denison-Schleswig, is an individual qualifier.

Golfers are scheduled to play 18 holes on Thursday and 18 more on Friday. Class 1A tees at 10:30. 2A and 3A will begin at 10:00 a.m. weather permitting.