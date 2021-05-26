Cancel
Tupelo, AR

Wednesday rain in Tupelo: Ideas to make the most of it

Tupelo Dispatch
(TUPELO, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Tupelo Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tupelo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aBtUJYK00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

