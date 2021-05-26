Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | Columnist out of touch on struggles for many in Santa Cruz

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 18 days ago

Ross Eric Gibson’s column on Santa Cruz, happiness, and growth struck me as out of touch. His column ignores that keeping Santa Cruz small, only shifted sprawl south, fueling traffic and car-dependency. His quote that “if you can pay your bills and buy groceries, you’re as well-off as the richest...

www.santacruzsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Ross, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Love Letters#Santa Cruz The Sentinel#Mr Gibson#Anonymous Letters#Letter Writers#Homeless Population#One Bedroom Condos#Renters#Man#Happiness#Face#Sprawl#Groceries#Stable Homes#Conlan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

UC Santa Cruz undergrads provide books to kids with incarcerated family member

SANTA CRUZ – A UC Santa Cruz junior has led the charge in the effort to provide books for children in criminal legal system-impacted families. The Walls to Bridges Book Project is a program that helps incarcerated parents give the gift of reading to their children from inside prison walls. The program was started by Walls to Bridges, a program that aims to bridge communication between incarcerated parents and their children.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Santa Cruz, CAindybay.org

Stay Away Ordinance Casts Long Shadow

The decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeal in Martin v. Boise (formerly Bell v. Boise) held that the Cruel and Unusual Punishments Clause of the Eighth Amendment precluded the enforcement of a statute prohibiting sleeping outside against homeless individuals with no access to alternative shelter. The panel also held that, as long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors on public property on the false premise they had a choice in the matter. That ruling specifically addressed so-called “camping” violations as well as those offenses generally classified as “disorderly conduct”. But, many homeless activists fear that law enforcement will turn to other inaptly named "quality of life" violations as means to prevent the unsheltered from sleeping in public. While statistics have not emerged that clearly support this suspicion, it is well to remember that the City of Santa Cruz continues to carry the onerous “stay away” ordinance on its books and the punitive provisions of that ordinance remain in full force and effect. The ordinance applies to any property maintained by the City's Parks and Recreation Department and provides that:
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Hemingway’s Don Quixote of Santa Cruz | Ross Eric Gibson, Local History

It was a mad Don Quixote kind of quest: defeat the Fascist alliance of Adolph Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Francisco Franco in the 1937 Spanish Civil War, and prevent World War II. Had it succeeded, might the Holocaust have been prevented, with Europe and England not reduced to ruins? Without Hitler’s pact with Italy and Japan, might Pearl Harbor not have happened, preventing the dawn of the atomic age? Few visionaries realized the stakes of this conflict like Santa Cruzan Bob Merriman, whose efforts inspired Ernest Hemingway’s novel “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Gault Elementary fifth graders to benefit from Bookshop Santa Cruz gift cards

SANTA CRUZ – A Santa Cruz woman has raised money to provide gift cards from a local bookshop to graduating fifth graders at Gault Elementary. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Anna Paganelli raised $1,625 via the fundraising website GoFundMe. Paganelli will use the money to purchase $25 gift cards at Bookshop Santa Cruz, which will be presented to every Gault fifth grader at their graduation ceremony on May 26.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Focal Point | Class Picture

Branciforte Grammar School was located on the Soquel Avenue hill where Branciforte. Plaza is today. The school, shown here around 1914, was replaced in 1920 by a new. Branciforte school at the corner of Branciforte Avenue and Water Street. That school building. still stands and is nearly identical to the...
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Stephen Kessler | But what if the pandemic never ends?

A friend of mine in Spain, a poet in her 20s — not yet vaccinated, not sick but stuck in the third or fourth wave of that country’s COVID crisis and accordingly confined in their version of a lockdown — writes to me that she has been depressed. For Spaniards, as I understand it, a lockdown means a curfew, so the bars close early, which is an almost unbearable social deprivation in a culture whose evenings are just getting started after a 9 o’clock dinner. This irrepressible public nightlife may be one reason the virus is still circulating there, but it’s only an amplified version of the universal need to socialize. My friend’s sad mood is no doubt related to the restrictions on her freedom to hang out with friends in cafés, taverns, bars and public plazas. That is a hard habit to kick, especially for the young.
Santa Cruz, CApadailypost.com

Richard W. Vicenti

Surrounded by family, Rich Vicenti passed away peacefully at home on May 7th from complications of a stroke. Rich was a super-achieving California guy his entire life. Valedictorian of Bonita High School in La Verne, he graduated from Cowell College, UC Santa Cruz, where he was instrumental in setting up the free bus service to campus that continues to this day. After earning his MBA from Stanford, Rich spent his career in finance, serving as CFO for numerous Silicon Valley companies.
Santa Cruz, CAcityonahillpress.com

Skateworks: Family-Owned Since 1988

A wall of shiny, new skateboard decks sits behind the cash register at Skateworks Los Altos. One deck has “Blood Wizard” emblazoned in gothic font across a royal blue background. Packaged Spitfire wheels and Independent skateboard trucks are displayed beneath the glass checkout counter. On the other side of the store hangs a wide Skateworks poster above a four-foot-tall skate ramp — a currently empty gathering spot of both new and seasoned skaters.