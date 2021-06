While the line “you can’t judge a book by its cover” may still hold some truth, book covers are a work of art. At their best, book covers not only catch the reader’s attention, but give some sense of what you might find inside—and of course, the cover is what you recognize when walking down the street and seeing someone reading in a café, or on the beach or at a well-lit bar. A well-done cover can express the motifs, symbolism, or mood of a book. It can entice a stranger browsing in a library or bookstore, or wink at someone who is rereading a familiar favorite.