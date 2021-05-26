Cancel
Britain’s largest family puts Alton Towers through its paces before half-term

By Andre Johnson
Indy100
Indy100
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnfuI_0aBtUE8h00
The Radford family visit Alton Towers (PA Wire)

Britain’s biggest family put Alton Towers through its paces as the theme park prepared to welcome visitors during the half-term break.

Sue and Noel Radford brought 15 of their 22 children – aged between one and 19 – to the attraction along with their eight-month-old granddaughter.

The family, from

Lancashire enjoyed rides, gardens and hot dogs, along with a trip to the Staffordshire resort’s Rollercoaster Restaurant and a stay in a hotel at the weekend.

“With a brood as big as ours, it’s often tricky for us to find somewhere we can all go that everyone will enjoy,” said Mr and Mrs Radford.

“The noise the kids made when we told them we were going to Alton Towers Resort was almost as loud as when they all tried the Runaway Mine Train for the first time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSNVz_0aBtUE8h00
The Radford family visit Alton Towers (PA Wire)

“It feels amazing to be out and about as a family after 18 months locked up, and the Resort was definitely a big enough escape for our whole clan!”

The Radfords are best known for starring in the Channel 5 documentary 16 Kids And Counting’.

