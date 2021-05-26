Cancel
Park Valley, UT

Park Valley Weather Forecast

PARK VALLEY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aBtUCNF00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Park Valley, UT
With Park Valley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(PARK VALLEY, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Park Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BOX ELDER COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 507 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Park Valley to 30 miles northwest of Utah Test and Training Range North...and moving northwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Park Valley, Lynn, Rosette, Yost, Standrod and Grouse Creek. This includes Utah Route 30 between mile markers 21 and 72.
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Eastern Box Elder County; Northern Wasatch Front SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WEBER...SOUTHEASTERN BOX ELDER AND NORTH CENTRAL DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 231 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Syracuse, or 7 miles west of Layton...moving northwest at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Layton, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Clearfield, Syracuse, Clinton, Hooper, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, West Haven, West Point, Sunset and West Warren. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 332 and 337.
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Elder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WEBER AND EAST CENTRAL BOX ELDER COUNTIES At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willard, or 7 miles southwest of Brigham City, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brigham City, Perry, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, Bear River City, Corinne, South Willard, Pleasant View, Farr West, Harrisville, Plain City and Warren. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 348 and 365. Weak rotation has been noted on radar over Willard Bay. A brief waterspout may be possible. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CACHE AND NORTHEASTERN BOX ELDER COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cache to 9 miles south of Howell...and moving northwest at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Tremonton, Snowville, Cache, Smithfield, Clarkston, Trenton, Plymouth, Howell, Peter, Riverside, Benson, Garland, Elwood, Newton, Amalga, Fielding, Deweyville, Portage, Washakie and Collinston. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 378 and 400. Interstate 84 between mile markers 1 and 42. Utah Route 30 between mile markers 81 and 90.
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Weber County in northern Utah Eastern Box Elder County in northern Utah * Until 300 PM MDT * At 229 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Ogden, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ogden, Brigham City, North Ogden, Perry, Willard, Marriott-Slaterville, South Willard, Pleasant View, Farr West, Harrisville, Plain City, Huntsville, Eden, Liberty, Warren, Snowbasin and Slaterville. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 345 and 362. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH