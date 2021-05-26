Park Valley Weather Forecast
PARK VALLEY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.