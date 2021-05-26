Wednesday set for rain in Trail City — 3 ways to make the most of it

(TRAIL CITY, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Trail City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Trail City:

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night High 59 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 45 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 60 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 21 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.