Paradise Valley, NV

Wednesday has sun for Paradise Valley — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Paradise Valley Times
Paradise Valley Times
 17 days ago

(PARADISE VALLEY, NV) A sunny Wednesday is here for Paradise Valley, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paradise Valley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aBtTokw00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Paradise Valley, NV
ABOUT

With Paradise Valley Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

