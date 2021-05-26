Cancel
Hardin County, IA

Teacher Spotlight: Owens stays in hometown to teach at SHHS

By Marissa VanWingen
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne major world event set into motion Amber Owens’ career. The special education and English as a second language instructor at South Hardin High School was working as a shift manager at a telemarketing company when the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 happened. Within two weeks, the company folded because they weren’t selling enough, leaving her without a job. Her husband, Blake Owens, was in the Army National Guard and was deployed with his unit. Before his deployment, Blake had been working at Tiger PACK.

