Valentine, TX

Valentine is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Valentine News Beat
 17 days ago

(VALENTINE, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Valentine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aBtThZr00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Valentine, TX
ABOUT

With Valentine News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

