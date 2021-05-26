Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Desert Center, CA

Wednesday has sun for Desert Center — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Desert Center News Beat
Desert Center News Beat
 17 days ago

(DESERT CENTER, CA) A sunny Wednesday is here for Desert Center, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Desert Center:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCrGd_0aBtTPdf00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Desert Center News Beat

Desert Center News Beat

Desert Center, CA
2
Followers
42
Post
87
Views
ABOUT

With Desert Center News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desert Center, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun For Desert Center#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Face#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentmynewsla.com

Forecast of Strong Winds in Eastern Riverside County Prompts Dust Advisory

A windblown dust advisory is in effect Sunday through Monday morning in the San Gorgonio Pass area near Banning and the eastern Coachella Valley due to strong wind gusts. The National Weather Service is forecasting westerly gusts of up to 60 mph in the mountains and deserts until 8 a.m. Monday, triggering the dust advisory.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust and blowing sand will sharply reduce visibility at times.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Riverside and San Diego County Mountain and Desert Slopes, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Monday. Strongest winds in the afternoons and evenings. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust and sand may reduce visibility at times.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected during afternoon and early evening hours. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys in High Deserts and Coachella Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT Sunday. Strongest in afternoons. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times.