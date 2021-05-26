Cancel
Morse, TX

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Morse

Morse News Alert
 17 days ago

(MORSE, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morse:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aBtTLLz00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Morse News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...