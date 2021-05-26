Cancel
Arvada, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Arvada

Arvada News Flash
Arvada News Flash
 17 days ago

ARVADA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • 8 to 18 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Arvada News Flash

Arvada News Flash

ABOUT

With Arvada News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Arvada, WY
Arvada News Flash

Arvada is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(ARVADA, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Arvada. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Arvada, WY
Arvada News Flash

Get weather-ready — Arvada’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Arvada: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Sheridan County, WYweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Sheridan Warm temperatures to bring increased flows on rivers and streams Warm temperatures will increase snowmelt across area mountains resulting in a significant increase in flows on rivers and streams by mid week. While flooding is not anticipated on larger rivers, there is a chance that some smaller streams could reach bankfull in the foothills, producing minor flooding. At the very least, stream flows will be much higher and faster with the increased snowmelt. Rises will first occur on smaller streams flowing out of the foothills, eventually arriving on larger rivers. The rate and strength of the water rises will be determined by how warm temperatures get over the mountains, as well as whether temperatures remain above freezing overnight. Any precipitation will result in strong and sudden increases. Bank erosion will increase as stream flows increase, making river banks unstable. For those living near waterways, this may be the last chance to finalize preparations for runoff season. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. Activities near waterways should be completed as soon as possible. Those planning recreation activities on or near the water, should be prepared for changing conditions and significantly higher and faster flows. Please report any flooding to local law enforcement and have them relay the report to the National Weather Service.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...