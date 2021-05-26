4-Day Weather Forecast For Arvada
ARVADA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- 8 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
