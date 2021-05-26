Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midkiff, TX

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Midkiff Digest
Midkiff Digest
 17 days ago

(MIDKIFF, TX) A sunny Wednesday is here for Midkiff, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Midkiff:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aBtTCPS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Midkiff Digest

Midkiff Digest

Midkiff, TX
2
Followers
54
Post
209
Views
ABOUT

With Midkiff Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midkiff, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Snacks#Picnic#Risk Levels#Gathering Sizes#Thunderstorms#Advice#Face#Health Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Midkiff, TXPosted by
Midkiff Digest

Midkiff weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Midkiff: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Upton County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN UPTON COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 649 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of McCamey. This storm was nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rankin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.
Midkiff, TXPosted by
Midkiff Digest

Your 4-day forecast for Midkiff

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Midkiff: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Upton County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN UPTON COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rankin, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rankin. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH