Coffman Cove, AK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Coffman Cove

Posted by 
Coffman Cove News Beat
 17 days ago

COFFMAN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aBtTBWj00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Isolated rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while cloudy then light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Coffman Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:35:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Klawock. * WHEN...Until 8 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.