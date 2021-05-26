4-Day Weather Forecast For Coffman Cove
COFFMAN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Isolated rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Cloudy in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while cloudy then light rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
