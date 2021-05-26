4-Day Weather Forecast For Coffman Cove

COFFMAN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Isolated rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Cloudy in the day; while chance light rain during night High 55 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while cloudy then light rain during night High 60 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



