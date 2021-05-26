Cancel
Rodeo, NM

Weather Forecast For Rodeo

Rodeo News Beat
 17 days ago

RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aBtTAe000

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 59 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

