Weather Forecast For Rodeo

RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 93 °F, low 57 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night High 94 °F, low 59 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 96 °F, low 57 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 95 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 24 mph



