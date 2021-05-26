Cancel
Ashby, NE

Wednesday set for rain in Ashby — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Ashby Times
Ashby Times
 17 days ago

(ASHBY, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ashby, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aBtT9qW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ashby Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

