Baker, NV

Baker Daily Weather Forecast

Baker Post
 17 days ago

BAKER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aBtT8xn00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baker, NV
ABOUT

With Baker Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Baker, NVPosted by
Baker Post

Thursday sun alert in Baker — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BAKER, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baker. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
EnvironmentPosted by
Baker Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BAKER, NV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Baker Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL WHITE PINE AND SOUTHEASTERN EUREKA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM PDT At 1244 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 19 miles east of Eureka to 8 miles southeast of Pinto Summit. Half inch hail and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Eureka, Pinto Summit and Pancake Summit.
California StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
White Pine County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WHITE PINE AND SOUTHERN ELKO COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM PDT At 109 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles west of Cherry Creek, moving west at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Big Bald Mountain and Overland Pass.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eureka, White Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eureka; White Pine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WHITE PINE AND EAST CENTRAL EUREKA COUNTIES At 216 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Diamond Valley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newark Valley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 08:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WHITE PINE SOUTHWESTERN ELKO AND EAST CENTRAL EUREKA COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM PDT At 229 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northeast of Diamond Valley, moving north at 20 mph. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph and pea sized hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Big Bald Mountain, Overland Pass and Newark Valley.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Eureka, White Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Eureka; White Pine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WHITE PINE AND EAST CENTRAL EUREKA COUNTIES At 216 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Diamond Valley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Newark Valley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 08:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANDER...NORTH CENTRAL NYE...WESTERN WHITE PINE AND SOUTHWESTERN EUREKA COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM PDT At 1211 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles southeast of Hickison Summit, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Antelope Peak.